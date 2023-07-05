ADVERTISEMENT

Police foils Youth Congress workers attempt to gherao Pratap Simha’s car

July 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress workers staging a protest outside Jaladarshini Guesthouse in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The police successfully foiled an attempt by Youth Congress workers to gherao MP Pratap Simha’s car in Mysuru while they were protesting against the Centre’s refusal to supply rice for implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Congress workers had gathered outside Jaladarshini Guesthouse on Hunsur Road in the city on Wednesday to protest against the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly sabotaging the Anna scheme of the Congress government in the State.

The police had barricaded the guesthouse and closed the gates. When the MP arrived in his car, the workers rushed towards him shouting slogans “BJP down down”.

But, the police personnel, who let the MP’s car pass through the gates, successfully restrained the Congress workers from entering the premises of Jaladarshini.

However, Mr. Simha expressed his disapproval at the demonstration by informing the police personnel that Jaladarshini Guesthouse was not an appropriate place for staging a protest.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress workers held a demonstration outside the closed gates.

