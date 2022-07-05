Police foil Congress march to MP’s office for ‘development’ debate

The city witnessed high drama on streets for the second time in recent weeks in the ongoing ‘’credit war’’ over development of Mysuru, on Tuesday.

The Congress had lampooned Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s contribution to development of the city and the latter had challenged them for a debate. Apart from claiming full credit for the ongoing Bengaluru-Mysuru high speed corridor, expansion of Mysuru airport, and expansion of railways in Mysuru, Mr.Simha had time and again stated that the Congress had not released any funds for these projects.

When the Congress took up the challenge for debate and marched to the MP’s office in the last week of June, Mr.Pratap Simha was conspicuous by his absence and later said that he will debate only with former Chief Miniser Siddaramaiah or the former PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and not their minions and described them in unparliamentary language.

The Congress spokesperson M.Lakshman and the party workers tried to march from the Congress Bhavan to the MP’s office today. However, their attempts were foiled by the police who held Mr.Lakshman and subsequently released him. Mr.Lakshman lashed out at Mr.Simha and said that the slew of medical facilities in Mysuru in recent years, the expressway corridor connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru were conceived when Mr.Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and yet Mr.Simha was claiming credit for them.

Congress leaders Vijay Kumar, city unit president R.Murthy and others were present.