ADVERTISEMENT

Police fire at two murder accused in Hubballi

Published - October 12, 2024 12:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The accused face charges of stabbing a youth to death

The Hindu Bureau

Officers shot at the two accused, Sandeep and Kiran, who were trying to escape in a narrow lane in old Hubballi area. Representational file image.

Hubballi Dharwad police fired at two persons accused of murder, before arresting them in Hubballi on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers shot at Sandeep and Kiran, who were trying to escape in a narrow lane in old Hubballi area. They were arrested on charges of killing Shivaraj Kammar by stabbing. They had told the police that they would lead them to the other accused.

However, once the team reached old city, the accused tried to escape. The officer shot at their legs and arrested them, Polic Commissioner N. Shashikumar told reporters in Hubballi. They are being treated at the Karnataka Medical College and Research institute in Hubballi.

The victim’s relatives told the police that the accused Sandeep was an old acquaintance and that they had fought over an old rivalry a few days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US