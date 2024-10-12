Police fire at two murder accused in Hubballi

Hubballi Dharwad police fired at two persons accused of murder, before arresting them in Hubballi on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

Officers shot at Sandeep and Kiran, who were trying to escape in a narrow lane in old Hubballi area. They were arrested on charges of killing Shivaraj Kammar by stabbing. They had told the police that they would lead them to the other accused.

However, once the team reached old city, the accused tried to escape. The officer shot at their legs and arrested them, Polic Commissioner N. Shashikumar told reporters in Hubballi. They are being treated at the Karnataka Medical College and Research institute in Hubballi.

The victim’s relatives told the police that the accused Sandeep was an old acquaintance and that they had fought over an old rivalry a few days ago.

A case has been registered.