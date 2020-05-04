Police, fire staff on COVID-19 duty to get insurance cover

Police, fire and emergency services, civil defence personnel and prison staff deployed for COVID-19 duties will be given insurance and ex gratia cover on a par with medical staff, DG&IGP Praveen Sood said here on Monday.

Personnel deployed for special duties during the lockdown will get ₹30 lakh insurance cover or ex gratia, whichever is applicable, he tweeted.

This decision is a morale boost for the personnel who have been working on the frontline as first responders on a par with the health staff risking their lives while working close to infected persons. This benefit would be over and above any other insurance coverage availed by the beneficiary.

Considering the nature of work and risk involved, the Home Department proposed to the government to provide insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to personnel, including the police and fire force, home guards, civil defence, and prison department officials.

After deliberations, the government approved the ₹30 lakh cover to corona warriors who are first responders along with health staff. The insurance cover has also been extended to anganwadi workers, pourakarmikas, sanitisation workers, drivers, and loaders.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister and Home Minister for including the police, fire, prison, and civil defence staff on a par with other corona warriors,” Mr. Sood said.