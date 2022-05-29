Police file two FIRs over row at Basavakalyan dargah

After a complaint lodged by Chamanab Hosamani, a private news channel reporter posted in Bidar, Basavakalyan Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Asrar Hussain Khan, Mutawalli (manager) of Peer Pasha Bungalow (dargah), at Basavakalyan in Bidar district, and his brother, Abrar Hussein Khan, on Friday.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

In his complaint, Mr. Hosamani said that, he, along with his channel’s Yadgir reporter Nagappa Malipatil and cameramen Mallanagoudar, were abused and attacked by the accused when they were shooting inside the Peer Pasha Bungalow in the backdrop of the reports that claimed the presence of remnants of Anubhava Mantapa (established by 12th century Sharanas) inside the dargah.

Two hours after the registration of the first FIR, the police registered another FIR following a complaint lodged by Asrar Hussain Khan [Mutawalli] against the four persons, including the three journalists. The case was booked under IPC Sections 506, 504 and 448 (punishment for house trespass).

In his complaint, Mr. Asrar Hussain Khan has accused the journalists of trespassing the dargah premises and threatening him.