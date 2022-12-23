Police file chargesheet against 12 people in PACL land scam

December 23, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru district police investigating the Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd. (PACL) land scam filed a chargesheet against 12 persons while at least two kingpins, including a suspended police Inspector, are on the run.

The chargesheeted accused including the prime accused in the racket Manjunath, 53, and Shivaputra Tanga, 51, sub-registrar of Anekal sub-division were arrested and presently out on bail, while the kingpin suspended inspector Kishore Kumar is yet to be arrested. The police said that Kishore had got a stay order, which was vacated recently, and efforts are on to track him down, M. Chandrashekhar, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), who is supervising the investigations, said.

PACL, a ponzi scam, defrauded investors allegedly of more than ₹50,000 crore across India. The scam surfaced in 2016. The company used the collected funds to divert to shell companies to buy properties in their names. The CBI, ED, and SEBI probed the case separately and traced the shell companies of the PACL and seized the land.

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha recommended confiscating the lands of PACL and ordered the stamps and registrations department not to register properties related to PACL. PACL has around 4,000 acres of land worth ₹9,600 crore in its name and also in the name of its associates companies in and around the State.

However, the accused created fake documents in collusion with officials of the sub-registrar office, got the properties registered under fictitious names, and then sold it to gullible people, Mr. Chandrashekhar said.

Based on a complaint, the police formed special teams to investigate and arrested the accused, who created three fake sale deeds for 12 acres worth ₹15 crore, which has been recovered, so far.

Terming the scam as one of the biggest in the recent past, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that the victims who were cheated by PACL were cheated again, since the land which was sealed by the Justice Lodha committee to be auctioned to compensate the victims, had been sold again illegally. Apart from this case, the gang led by Manjunath was involved in similar cheating forgery and fraud in Varthur and Sarjapur. Two chargesheets have been filed against Manjunath in cases registered in Devanahalli police station. The police are contemplating invoking KCOCA case against the accused, considering the magnitude of the case.

Kishore reportedly met rowdies and gangsters in the central prison of Parappana Agrahara recently to get them to threaten the victims and the witnesses in the case, Mr. Chandrashekhar said.