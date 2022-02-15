Police file another case against advocate Jagadish

Advocate Jagadish Mahadev, who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting lawyers on the premises of the City Civil Court Complex, Cauvery Bhavan, has been booked for creating ruckus at the Police Commissioner’s office last week.

Head constable Ramesh, in his complaint, said that Jagadish accompanied by a woman, arrived at Police Commissioner Kamal Pant’s office on February 7. As Mr. Pant was not in his office, the head constable asked him to be seated. Instead, Jagadish allegedly started shouting. Based on Mr. Ramesh’s complaint, the Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR charging Jagadish under criminal intimidation and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duties. The advocate is currently in judicial custody.