Police facilitating politicians to escape law by registering FIRs without following procedure in election code violation cases: HC

March 08, 2023

The police are facilitating accused politicians to escape from the clutches of law by registering first information reports (FIRs) without obtaining permission from the magistrate in non-cognisable offence cases, despite seizure of huge amounts of cash and other articles by flying squads during general elections, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Therefore, the court said, it was necessary to issue directions to the State Police chief, the Home Secretary, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the State Election Commission to provide proper training to officials and the police to follow the procedure laid down in the law for registering cognisable and non-cognisable offences during elections.

A. Manju chargesheet quashed

A Bench of Justice K. Natarajan issued the directions while quashing the chargesheet filed against BJP’s A. Manju, who had unsuccessfully contested in the parliamentary elections in 2019 from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

The chargesheet was filed for holding a press meet at a hotel in Hassan in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC).

However, the court found that the complainant, a member of the election flying squad, did not register the complaint against Mr. Manju as per the procedure and the police conducted investigation without obtaining permission from the magistrate.

Gross violation by police

Pointing out that there is a gross violation of procedures despite the High Court quashing a number of complaints and chargesheets citing these irregularities by the police, the court said proper training was essential to ensure adherence to lawful procedure.

“Most of the cases were registered by the police on the complaint filed by the flying squad. It remains only as an empty formality during the election, and finally, in most cases, the police file a ‘B’ report when the candidate is elected or file a chargesheet against the losing candidate, even though they know well that in a non-cognisable offence, the FIR cannot be registered without permission of the magistrate.,” the court observed.

Proper procedure

The court directed the State Police chief and the heads of the Election Commissions to ensure that in case of non-cognisable offences, the informants have to obtain permission from the jurisdictional magistrate under Section 155 (2) of the Cr.PC for investigation, and the FIR can be registered by the police only after the magistrate accords permission by following the procedure laid down in the Karnataka Criminal Rules of Practice, 1968.

In respect of congnisable offences, like offences punishable under Section 188 of the IPC for disobeying orders promulgated by public servant, the court said that the complainant or the flying squad should not file any complaint before the police, but the complainant can seize the materials by preparing a panchanama in the presence of witnesses based on the power conferred by the ECI and thereafter register a complainant under Section 200 of Cr.PC before the magistrate.

