Police don peacemaker role to stop gang war between two factions of Bhimatira

February 17, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Bengaluru

It was a unique event on Wednesday as people of Chadchan town gathered in hundreds to witness a historic oath-taking ceremony of two gang lords being administered by a local seer in the presence of senior police officers on the dais.

With this, a five-decade-old bloody rivalry between the Bhairagonda Sahukar family and Chadchan family, which started a fight over an illicit affair in 1970 and witnessed a war with several ruthless murders, revenge attacks, supari killings and illegal arms trades in six villages of Vijayapura district.

The Bhimatira gang’s story is similar to the movie “Rakta Charitra“, which led to a crime series and even a movie in Kannada in 2012. Police in the region often failed to contain the gang wars and maintain law and order, which pushed the locals to live under a shadow of fear.

This time, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Alok Kumar decided to end this for good and roped in Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar. “The purpose of this programme was to create a peaceful atmosphere as the region has got a bad name and people are not getting alliances and work due to its bloody history. The history of the place and the glory of the land of Basaveshwara needed to be restored,“ Mr. Anand Kumar told The Hindu.

On Wednesday, a public programme under the banner“ police for literacy“ saw Mallikarjuna Chadachana and his rival Mahadeva Bhairagonda — heads of both the gangs — on the stage with seers and police officials and were administered oath not to continue the fight and hatred and live peacefully.

Inspector General of Police (Northern range) N. Satish Kumar, along with other senior police officers, interacted with the students and distributed school kits to them.

“Our efforts were to clean up the vitiated atmosphere created by the two groups for the last 50 years in the region. The district police have done the groundwork for the last six months to end this and ensure ceasefire and no hostility,” Mr. Alok Kumar said .

“With this, the police’s effort is also to ensure that the next generation should join the mainstream focusing on education and employment,” he added.