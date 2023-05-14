ADVERTISEMENT

Police dog passes away after decade-long service

May 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Pooja, a German Shepherd, was a member of the District Dog Squad that helped Belagavi Police crack difficult cases. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi District Police on Sunday mourned the death of its esteemed colleague Pooja, a member of the District Dog Squad, that had helped it solve 178 cases. It was a German Shepherd that served the department for over a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Pooja, a valued member of the District Police K-9 unit,” Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said in a release.

“It was a highly trained crime detection dog that participated in 178 cases throughout its career. The female dog was also a two-time winner of the range-level duty meet, showcasing its exceptional skills and dedication to work,” he said.

“We honour Pooja’s service to our district with the utmost respect and deep sadness. Its contributions to our team and community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to its handler and all those who had the privilege of working alongside the canine,” he said.

Staff and officers paid their last respects to the dog before the mortal remains were buried on Sunday.

