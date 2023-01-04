Police do not work under any pressure: Araga Jnanendra

January 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the police will investigate the role of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali in the alleged suicide of a businessman in Bengaluru. The police will take the call on arresting the accused.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the Minister said the police would not arrest someone just because the Congress was demanding it. “The police have been given free hand. No matter whether the accused is an MLA or a common man, the police will go by the law. They are not under anybody’s pressure. Just because his name figured in the death note, he cannot be arrested. Similarly, if someone is found to have committed a crime, the police cannot let him go scot free”, he said.

The police have booked an FIR based on the death note that the businessman left.