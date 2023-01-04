HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police do not work under any pressure: Araga Jnanendra

January 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the police will investigate the role of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali in the alleged suicide of a businessman in Bengaluru. The police will take the call on arresting the accused.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the Minister said the police would not arrest someone just because the Congress was demanding it. “The police have been given free hand. No matter whether the accused is an MLA or a common man, the police will go by the law. They are not under anybody’s pressure. Just because his name figured in the death note, he cannot be arrested. Similarly, if someone is found to have committed a crime, the police cannot let him go scot free”, he said.

The police have booked an FIR based on the death note that the businessman left. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.