Police directed to stop screening Anjaniputra

A memo has been issued to the State Police Department to stop screening of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Anjaniputra immediately. Despite a stay by the City Civil Court till January 2, the movie was being screened.

In a letter, DG&IGP Neelamani N. Raju has directed the Commissioners of Bengaluru city, Mangaluru, Hubballi/Dharwad, Belagavi, and Mysuru city to stop the screening of the film till further orders from the court.

The court had stayed the screening after admitting a petition filed by a team of advocates.

The petitioners said the film “brought disgrace to advocates community through the dialogue of a police officer.” According to the petitioners, the film “humiliates the advocate community” in the guise of entertainment and freedom of expression.

Anjaniputra is a remake of Tamil film Poojai starring Vishal. The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, which accorded it U/A certificate without cuts.