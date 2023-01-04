Police did fair probe into PSI recruitment scam, says Home Minister

January 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said under his leadership the Home Department did a transparent investigation into the alleged PSI recruitment scam. “For the first time an IPS officer was sent to jail. The credit should go to all officials in the department, from a constable to senior officers”, he said.

He spoke after inaugurating the building of East Traffic Police Station in Shivamogga on Wednesday. The Minister admitted that soon after he was allotted the Home Ministry, he was little bit embarrassed. “There are friends who wondered if I fit into this department. But, as the days went, I have become an expert. No other department faces challenges as this does”, he said.

During his tenure, the Minister said, there were a series of issues including a row over wearing hijab in schools and the PSI recruitment scam. “The recruitment scam was like fence itself eating the crop. However, the department conducted a fair investigation. The credit should go to all officers from constable to seniors”, he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties for their comments on his department’s functioning, the Minister said instead of condemning the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha, they were blaming BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa. Similarly, instead of condemning an incident of rape in Mysuru, they were finding fault with the Home Minister. “Earlier, Shivamogga was known for rowdies. Now, we have stopped it”, he said.

During his tenure, the Minister said, the department had sanctioned ₹108 crore for the improvement of central jail in Shivamogga. Another ₹10 crores had been sanctioned for the FSL centre. “I have got highest funds for the district”, he said.

Former Minister K.S.Eshwarappa, MLC Ayanur Manjunath, Eastern Range IGP K. Tyagarajan, SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others were present at the programme.