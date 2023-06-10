Police detain volunteers for distributing free food

June 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old software engineer, his minor son, and aged father were among the five volunteers detained by the Bellandur police on Saturday allegedly for distributing free food to the poor. They were volunteers of the city-based Dhyan Foundation

The action was taken by the police after the owner of a dhaba situated close by created a ruckus accusing them of causing nuisance in the area, and disturbing his business. Incidentally, the volunteers had complained to the police about a month ago against the dhaba owner for harassing and abusing them frequently. The said instead of taking action, the volunteers were detained for questioning for over two hours until senior police officials intervened .

The victim Gourav Gupta has been running the initiative of feeding the poor and needy for the last four years. As part of the initiative, which started before Covid-19, the volunteers decided to supply food packets to children, immigrant workers, pushcart vendors, and rag pickers. “People who wait for us collect the food packets and go within a few minutes,” a volunteer said, adding that they don’t eat there or litter the place. The food distribution takes place for one hour every Saturday.

On May 14, the dhaba owner, identified as Suresh, allegedly approached them at the “ langer seva” site and created a ruckus, hurled abuses, and warned them not to feed the poor, as it affects his business, and is causing a nuisance to his customers. The volunteers said they tried to reason with him, but he was aggressive and threatened the volunteers with dire consequences. Following the incident, Mr. Gupta had filed a written complaint with the Bellandur Police Station against the shop owner and staff.

However, on Saturday, the police approached the volunteers and took them to the station for inquiry. “One of the policemen came and sat in our car and told us to come to the police station,” Mr. Gupta said.

The police allegedly verbally abused and threatened them to stop the work. “They started intimidating us, telling us to give it in writing that we will not hand out food. My father, who’s over 82-years-old, was very nervous and begging them to let us go,” said Mr. Gupta. Only after assuring the police in writing that he would return back, he was allowed to leave the station with his family.

Asked about the incident, a senior police officer said, “The police summoned the volunteers to the station based on a complaint by a hotel owner. There was some confusion, and the matter is resolved now. The volunteers have been asked to continue to distribute food.”