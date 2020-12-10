Police detain over 350 farmers as organisations intensify stir

Delegation of farmers submit memorandum to Governor

The police on Thursday detained more than 350 farmers, including Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, for violating prohibitory orders and COVID-19 rules as organisations intensified their protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre as well as the State.

Protesters led by Mr. Chandrashekar tried to breach security cover outside Freedom Park to reach the Vidhana Soudha, following which they were detained. They were taken to the CAR (South) ground in Adugodi and later, released.

Tense moments

Meanwhile, Aikya Horata, a coalition of farmers, Dalits and workers’ groups, also held a protest in the city, marching from the city railway station to Raj Bhavan. Organisers said that over 3,000 people from across the State had participated in the protest. The protesters attempted to proceed to Raj Bhavan, but were stopped by the police, leading to some tense moments.

The police finally escorted a delegation led by farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar to Raj Bhavan where he submitted a memorandum to the Governor. In the memorandum, Aikya Horata urged that the Governor to return the farm Bills passed by the Karnataka Legislature, which they argued were “detrimental to the interest of farmers”. The agitation has been called off temporarily following assurance from the Governor that their demands will be considered, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the protest site. Speaking to farmers, he said that the party’s support to the cause was “not for political gains”. He burnt copies of two farm Bills as a mark of protest.

In all, around 700 protesters were detained in the city on Thursday, including employees of transport corporations who had also staged a rally and protest. As many as 80 platoons of reserve police force were deployed to supervise law and order for both rallies.

Traffic disruption in city

With both employees of transport corporations and farmers marching from KSR station to Freedom Park, traffic was disrupted for hours around Majestic area.