Police detain 30 samiti members for staging protest

KALABURAGI

27 March 2021 00:52 IST

As many as 30 members of Samyukta Horata Samiti were detained by police for protesting against the Union government’s decision to drop prestigious projects sanctioned for Kalaburagi district.

On Friday morning, the samiti members gathered at the Central Bus Stand to register their protest as part of the bandh. However, they were detained as the event was not permitted by the police. Meanwhile, the agitators said that they had intimated the police earlier.

Samiti leaders, including Sharanabasappa Mamshetty from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and K. Neela from the Akhila Bharat Mahila Janawadi Sanghatane, raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government for neglecting the Kalyana Karnataka region by dropping all prestigious projects sanctioned to it by the then Congress-led Union government.

The agitators also demanded that the government implement the projects, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Textile Park, Pulses Park, NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone), and railway divisional headquarters, sanctioned to the district.

They also urged the government to repeal the three farm laws passed by it and also to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.