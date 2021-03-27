Karnataka

Police detain 30 samiti members for staging protest

As many as 30 members of Samyukta Horata Samiti were detained by police for protesting against the Union government’s decision to drop prestigious projects sanctioned for Kalaburagi district.

On Friday morning, the samiti members gathered at the Central Bus Stand to register their protest as part of the bandh. However, they were detained as the event was not permitted by the police. Meanwhile, the agitators said that they had intimated the police earlier.

Samiti leaders, including Sharanabasappa Mamshetty from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and K. Neela from the Akhila Bharat Mahila Janawadi Sanghatane, raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government for neglecting the Kalyana Karnataka region by dropping all prestigious projects sanctioned to it by the then Congress-led Union government.

The agitators also demanded that the government implement the projects, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Textile Park, Pulses Park, NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone), and railway divisional headquarters, sanctioned to the district.

They also urged the government to repeal the three farm laws passed by it and also to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 12:52:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/police-detain-30-samiti-members-for-staging-protest/article34173669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY