April 01, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Over 60 modified silencers that were being illegally used by motorcyclists in Hubballi were seized by the Hubballi North Traffic Police during a special drive. The requisite action has been taken as per law, after the seizure. On Sunday, these modified silencers seized during the special drive were destroyed using a road roller on the premises of the North Traffic Police Station in Hubballi in the presence of senior police officials, a release said.

