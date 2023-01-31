Police destroy ganja worth ₹14.81 lakh in Hassan

January 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Police, on Tuesday, destroyed 112.2 kg of ganja, worth ₹14.81 lakh, seized in five different cases in the district.

The seized ganja was destroyed through incineration at VV Incin Solution Private Limited in Hassan. The process was held in presence of representatives of the Drug Destroy Committee and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

In a press release, Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said the ganja was seized in five cases reported in Arkalgud, Arehalli, Javagal, Pension Mohalla and Banavara Police station limits in the past few months.