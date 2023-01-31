ADVERTISEMENT

Police destroy ganja worth ₹14.81 lakh in Hassan

January 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police, on Tuesday, destroyed 112.2 kg of ganja, worth ₹14.81 lakh, seized in five different cases in the district.

The seized ganja was destroyed through incineration at VV Incin Solution Private Limited in Hassan. The process was held in presence of representatives of the Drug Destroy Committee and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

In a press release, Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said the ganja was seized in five cases reported in Arkalgud, Arehalli, Javagal, Pension Mohalla and Banavara Police station limits in the past few months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US