HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police destroy ganja worth ₹14.81 lakh in Hassan

January 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police, on Tuesday, destroyed 112.2 kg of ganja, worth ₹14.81 lakh, seized in five different cases in the district.

The seized ganja was destroyed through incineration at VV Incin Solution Private Limited in Hassan. The process was held in presence of representatives of the Drug Destroy Committee and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

In a press release, Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said the ganja was seized in five cases reported in Arkalgud, Arehalli, Javagal, Pension Mohalla and Banavara Police station limits in the past few months.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.