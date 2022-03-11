Police deny permission to AAP’s victory march in Mysuru

The Aam Aadmi Party in Mysuru has accused the city police of denying permission to its activists to take out a rally to commemorate the thumping victory of the party in Punjab, on Thursday.

“When we asked for the police for a permission to take out a victory rally, it denied it saying that it will disturb traffic movement and create law and order problem, whereas across India, BJP workers are celebrating their victory unhindered. When we tried to take out a “padayatre” near Surya Bakery, the police physically stopped us. Such is the fear in the establishment,” said AAP Mysuru president Malavika Gubbivani.

She thanked voters, donors, supporters and volunteers for making the victory in Punjab possible. Youth leader Mohammed Ismail, Renuka Prasad and media coordinator Vidyaranya were present.