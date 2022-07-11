Police create green corridor for donor heart
The harvested organ was brought to Belagavi from Dharwad within an hour
Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad police created a green corridor from Dharwad to Belagavi to ensure speedy and safe passage of a donor heart.
A 16-year-old girl suffered brain death at the SDM Hospital in Dharwad on Monday. Her organs were harvested after her family agreed to donate them. Her liver was donated to a patient in a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Her heart was matched to a patient in KLE Hospital in Belagavi. It was brought in an ambulance. The twin cities police and Belagavi Police arranged three vehicles, two pilot vans and another bringing up the rear, to accompany the ambulance.
The organ was brought within an hour to Belagavi traversing 70 km, the police said.
