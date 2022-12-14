  Police crackdown on rowdies in Mysuru

December 14, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a crackdown on rowdies in Mysuru, the City police early on Tuesday morning raided the premises of rowdy elements in Mysuru and rounded up 37 persons for a parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rowdy parade was held at Hebbal Police station where City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth issued a stern warning to the rowdies that serious action will be taken against them if they were found indulging in illegal activities.

The raid also yielded lethal weapons such as machetes that were also displayed during the rowdy parade. Cases will be booked under Arms Act against the rowdy elements in whose houses the weapons were found, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramesh said various wings of the police had begun gathering information on rowdy activities in the city and based on the information that some rowdies were conspiring an attack with lethal weapons, a raid was carried out early on Tuesday morning.

He said there were a total of 972 rowdies in Mysuru city. While many were aged and not active, a total of 37 were found to be active. The police will mount a close surveillance on the rowdy elements and take necessary action if any of them were found indulging in rowdyism or illegal activities like running unauthorised clubs, collecting exorbitant rate of interest, extortion, gambling, prostitution or narcotics.

“We are not warning them of action just for the sake of it. We will take action against them and demonstrate our seriousness”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US