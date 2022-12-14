  Police crackdown on rowdies in Mysuru

December 14, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - MYSURU

In a crackdown on rowdies in Mysuru, the City police early on Tuesday morning raided the premises of rowdy elements in Mysuru and rounded up 37 persons for a parade.

The rowdy parade was held at Hebbal Police station where City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth issued a stern warning to the rowdies that serious action will be taken against them if they were found indulging in illegal activities.

The raid also yielded lethal weapons such as machetes that were also displayed during the rowdy parade. Cases will be booked under Arms Act against the rowdy elements in whose houses the weapons were found, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramesh said various wings of the police had begun gathering information on rowdy activities in the city and based on the information that some rowdies were conspiring an attack with lethal weapons, a raid was carried out early on Tuesday morning.

He said there were a total of 972 rowdies in Mysuru city. While many were aged and not active, a total of 37 were found to be active. The police will mount a close surveillance on the rowdy elements and take necessary action if any of them were found indulging in rowdyism or illegal activities like running unauthorised clubs, collecting exorbitant rate of interest, extortion, gambling, prostitution or narcotics.

“We are not warning them of action just for the sake of it. We will take action against them and demonstrate our seriousness”, he said.