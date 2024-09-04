Police crackdown against modified silencers; 217 crushed under road roller in Mysuru

Cracking the whip against the use of modified silencers by motorists, the city police on Wednesday crushed under a road roller a total of 217 such silencers seized this year.

The 217 modified silencers crushed under a road roller near Siddharthanagar Traffic Police Station under the supervision of senior police officials including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar included 93 that had been seized during a three-day-long special drive taken up against traffic violators in the city from August 31 to September 2.

Motorists replacing their factory-fitted exhausts with modified silencers, leading to noise pollution, will be booked and penalised by the police. Instead of dumping the seized modified silencers, the police had decided to crush them under a road roller to prevent their reuse at local garages by the mechanics.

While the factory-fitted silencers are generally considered to comply with the sound pollution norms, the modified silencers are known to not only cause noise pollution, but also cause health problems particularly the elderly persons.

Traffic officials do not rule out the possibility of modified silencers distracting other drivers, causing road mishaps.

Out of the 217 modified silencers destroyed on Wednesday, a total of 133 had been seized during August while the remaining 84 had been seized from January to July.

Ms. Latkar told reporters that the traffic police will not show any laxity towards motorists fitting modified silencers to their vehicles.

During the recent special drive, traffic police had booked motorists for a number of violations including defective number plates and triple riding, besides flouting of the one-way rule.

The city police, according to Ms. Latkar, had also booked a total of 3,100 cases against defective number plates during the year.

“Such special drives against violation of traffic rules will continue to be held in the coming days also. We are seriously enforcing the traffic rules in the city. With Dasara also round the corner, the motorists are cautioned against violating traffic rules,” she warned.

To a question, Ms. Latkar said a total of 50 FIRs had been booked by the city police for wheeling so far this year.

