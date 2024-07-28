GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police crack woman’s murder in Kalaburagi

Published - July 28, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A small clue gave the Kalaburagi District Police a lead to crack the murder of a 65-year-old woman who was bludgeoned to death and the body set on fire near Nagoor village in Kamalapur taluk on July 16.

The murder took place under Mahagaon Police limits in Kamalapur taluk and the police recovered the body in a partially burnt condition.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu told presspersons that the victim identified as Basamma was brutally killed for gain.

Since it was difficult to identify the victim initially, the police were clueless for nearly two weeks as they were not able to lay their hands on anything.

After racking the brains for 14 days, the police got the first clue about the victim’s identity based on forensic evidence. They found that the victim was a resident of Gazipura locality and was living alone spending most of her daytime in the Super Market area, the police said.

The police gathered information about her routine activities and the people she met regularly. Connecting the dots, the police identified some suspects believed to be involved in the murder and finally apprehended accused Rajkumar, a resident of Jagat area in Kalaburagi.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Basamma gave him 40 grams gold and ₹1 lakh in cash and in return, he was giving her some money for daily expenses, the police said.

The accused hatched a conspiracy to kill her when she demanded thar he return her gold and cash. On the pretext of buying her food, Rajkumar took her on his motorbike towards Nagoor village and bludgeoned her to death and burnt the body to destroy evidence, the police said.

