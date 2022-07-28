Police crack the whip on false cases

July 28, 2022 21:59 IST

‘It is necessary to send a strong message against misuse of police machinery’

The Yelahanka New Town police booked Meeradevi, a 30-year-old homemaker, on the charge of providing false information to implicate her former male friend in a sexual harassment case, with whom she had reportedly eloped earlier.

Meeradevi and Arjun Singh Purohith allegedly had an affair and eloped leaving behind their families while they were staying in Cottonpet in June 2017. Based on the missing complaint filed by Meeradevi’s husband, the police traced her and reunited her with the family, following which she had filed a case of rape against Arjun Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family shifted to Yelahanka New Town and allegedly on the instruction of her family, Meeradevi filed a complaint with the police stating that Arjun Singh had barged into her house in September 2017, threatened her with private photos forcing her to have relationship, and even threatened to harm her and her family if she refused.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him on the charges of trespass and criminal intimidation. While probing the case and analysing the technical evidence, the police found that Arjun Singh was not in the city at the time of the incident. A detailed probe revealed that he had shifted to Hyderabad and was working with his uncle in an apparel shop. Corroborating with the technical evidence, the police filed a B report in the court, and registered an FIR for misguiding the police and misusing the force to settle personal scores.

“Considering the growing number of false cases and misuse of police machinery, it is necessary to send a strong message and hence, we have booked cases after obtaining the court’s permission,” a police officer said.

In another case, the Sampegihalli police registered a false case against Shiva, 30, from RK Hegde Nagar for trying to implicate his arch rival with a fake attack case in 2020. Shiva had cooked up a story and filed a complaint with the police against Waseem, for attacking him with a knife over an old rivalry. The police arrested Waseem, charging him with assault with dangerous weapons and remanded him to judicial custody.

However, during investigation, the police found that the medical report mentioned the injuries as superficial in nature and inflicted due to road accident.

Another case was registered with Amruthalli police station recently when a private firm employee registered a case of vehicle theft against his friend-turned-foe and got him arrested over a financial row. The victim-turned-accused confessed to the police that it was him who had given the motorcycle to his friend for use and later had differences over a financial row. He filed a bike theft complaint and got him arrested to take revenge, a police officer said.