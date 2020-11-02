Police crack robbery case, arrest one person

Hassan

02 November 2020 00:28 IST

The Hassan police have succeeded in cracking the robbery case reported at Mallapura in Arkalgud taluk on September 28. The police arrested one person in this connection and recovered ₹5 lakh from him on Friday.

At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, R. Srinivasa Gowda, Hassan SP, said that two persons were involved in the crime.

The police could trace Irfan Ahmed, 40, and recover a major portion of the stolen money.

The other accused in the crime, Syed Mubeen, had been absconding with the remaining ₹99,000. The accused are from Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district.

Syed Yakub, a farmer also in sheep trade, in his complaint alleged that two unknown people assaulted him and took away ₹5.99 lakh in cash from him while he was sleeping at his farmhouse on September 28. The Konanur police had registered the case. The complainant has doubts about the involvement of Irfan Ahmed in the crime.

Upon verification, the police found that he had not returned to his village since the incident was reported. Later, they traced him down and arrested him.