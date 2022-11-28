Police crack murder with the help of phone call records, arrest four accused

November 28, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Phone call records and circumstantial evidence came to the aid of the Kalaburagi District Police in cracking the murder of a 65-year-old businessmen in Sedam town a fortnight ago and arresting four accused on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Muttyal, who used to sleep in his electrical shop daily, was strangled to death and his private part crushed with a stone when he came out of his shop for urinating in the night on November 14.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, addressing a press conference, said that the accused Lingaraj’s sister belonging to Lingayat community had married Muttyal’s son Srinivas, a Kabbaliga, against her family’s wishes.

Meanwhile, Muttyal used to threaten Lingaraj that he would take a portion of their property that belongs to his [Muttyal’s] daughter-in-law, as she has every right to claim a share in her father’s property. Both, his sister’s inter-caste marriage and the threat issued by Muttyal over property, had upset Lingaraj who then plotted the murder.

Ms. Pant said that Lingaraj hired a killer Avinash Rathod and his associates, Karan and Vijaykumar, for the purpose. He paid them ₹5 lakh in advance against an agreed amount of ₹10 lakh for killing Muttyal.

Though initially it appeared to be a blind case, the police suspected another angle and not only kept a watch on the movements of various suspects but also tapped some phones.

The officer said that the breakthrough came when the police found that Lingaraj had used a new sim card to speak to an unidentified man on November 14 night and also on November 15 morning, a day before the murder and after the plan was executed.

The police traced the unidentified number which belonged to Avinash Rathod, a resident of Basava Nagar in Sedam.

The police arrested Avinash Rathod and interrogated him. When the police posed questions to Lingaraj, he was flustered and was not able to give them an answer. However, he accepted his guilt after being confronted with Avinash Rathod’s confession, Ms. Pant added.

The police then arrested Lingaraj, Avinash Rathod, Karan and Vijaykumar and also recovered a sum of ₹4 lakh from the accused.