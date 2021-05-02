Police crack down on violators

The Mysuru district police has cracked down on violations of COVID-19 guidelines by penalising people not wearing masks and violating social distancing as well as riding their vehicles in contravention of the lockdown.

In a statement here on Sunday, the district police said 151 vehicles were seized on Saturday for violating the lockdown, 250 people were booked for not wearing masks and another four penalised for not maintaining social distance.

Those booked for not wearing a mask and not maintaining social distance were fined ₹100 each. A total of ₹25,000 was collected for violating the mask rule and ₹400 for not maintaining social distance.

While 45 cases were booked under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, four cases were registered under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to statistics provided by the police, 4,762 cases had been booked by the Mysuru district police for violating the mask rule and a fine of ₹4,76,200 was collected since April 17. Also, 30 cases against social distancing were booked and a fine of ₹3,000 was collected form violators. The police also seized 269 vehicles since April 17.

Since April 17, the police booked 10 cases under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and 86 cases under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.