GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police crack down on online courier scam, arrest 14

January 09, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to crack down on an online courier scam arrested 14 people from across the country who were operating the racket for many months.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the accused were operating using Interactive Voice Response (IVR) posing as representatives of an international courier company and calling gullible people, threatening them that drugs were being smuggled in their names. Later, the accused posed as Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, or Mumbai Crime Branch officials and forced them to transfer money online in the pretext of conducting an inquiry. 

Considering the number of such cases in the city to be around 330 in 2023, Mr. Dayananda had formed an SIT led by DCP (Traffic East) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, who tracked down the accused. 

The accused were operating from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Bhatkal in Karnataka. The accused had managed to rob ₹2.1 crore and the officials seized the bank accounts for further investigations. The police have also seized ₹25.47 lakh in cash along with the laptops and mobile phones used by the accused to run the racket.

Related Topics

crime / organized crime / crime, law and justice / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.