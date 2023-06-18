ADVERTISEMENT

Police crack down on bike stunts in Bengaluru

June 18, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused was arrested and his scooter seized for further investigation.

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

Traffic police drive against wheeling and bike stunts in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vijayanagar traffic police tracked down a 20 year old youth who was found wheeling on Manjunathanagar flyover on West of Chord Road on June 2.

The accused Appu Srinivas from Dasarahalli was traced based on the complaint raised on social media account of Bengaluru police.

The accused was arrested and his scooter seized for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is part of the ongoing drive by traffic police launched to crack down on wheeling and bike stunts.

Based on the complaint, policemen in plain clothes have been deployed at strategic places to zero in on the accused.

As many as 41 bikers in south division alone have been issued notices and taken undertaking from them.

Repeated offenders have been booked under section 107 of Cr pc. The RCs and DLs have been sent for suspension after the riders were convicted by the court.

Since January to June this year, 26 cases were booked and 26 people have been booked by the south division alone.

21 accused are over 18 years and the remaining are minors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

arrest / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US