Police crack down on bike stunts in Bengaluru

June 18, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vijayanagar traffic police tracked down a 20 year old youth who was found wheeling on Manjunathanagar flyover on West of Chord Road on June 2.

The accused Appu Srinivas from Dasarahalli was traced based on the complaint raised on social media account of Bengaluru police.

The accused was arrested and his scooter seized for further investigation.

This is part of the ongoing drive by traffic police launched to crack down on wheeling and bike stunts.

Based on the complaint, policemen in plain clothes have been deployed at strategic places to zero in on the accused.

As many as 41 bikers in south division alone have been issued notices and taken undertaking from them.

Repeated offenders have been booked under section 107 of Cr pc. The RCs and DLs have been sent for suspension after the riders were convicted by the court.

Since January to June this year, 26 cases were booked and 26 people have been booked by the south division alone.

21 accused are over 18 years and the remaining are minors.

