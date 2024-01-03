ADVERTISEMENT

Police crack case of the missing shoe consignment

January 03, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Attibele police cracked the case where a consignment of 1,558 pairs of branded shoes of a reputed multinational company were stolen, and arrested three people who had escaped with the truck while it was on its way to a godown from Surya city to Hosakote on December 21.

The accused, Subhan Pasha, Mansoor Ali, and Shakibul Rahman from Assam, are part of a seven-member gang who had unloaded the consignment at a room in Razaqpalya and abandoned the truck in Chikkajala before fleeing the spot. The police recovered the consignment worth ₹1.10 crore while efforts are on to track down the other accused.

Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Superintendent of Police , Bengaluru Rural district, said that it was a well-planned theft as the prime accused had sent his men to the company as drivers a fortnight ago. The accused worked in the shoe company for a few days before fleeing with the truck. The accused had taken around 15 pairs of shoes for personal use and were trying to contact buyers before the police arrested them.

The prime accused, according to Mr. Baladandi, is a habitual-offender arrested earlier for a similar offence.

