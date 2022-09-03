Police continue questioning of Karnataka seer Murugha Sharanaru in Chitradurga

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was denied permission to proceed to Bengaluru for treatment and remanded to police custody on Friday

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 03, 2022 16:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

After being granted custody of the seer by the court, the police took him for medical examination at the district hospital before taking him to the DySP office on Friday evening where he was questioned till midnight. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief pontiff of Brihan Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was denied permission to proceed to Bengaluru for treatment and remanded in police custody on Friday, is being questioned by the police at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Also Read
Sainath returns award conferred by Murugha Mutt

According to sources, Investigating Officer Anilkumar and his team have continued interrogation of the seer in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case. After being granted custody of the seer by the court, the police took him for medical examination at the district hospital before taking him to the DySP office on Friday evening. He was questioned till midnight, sources said.

On Saturday afternoon, the seer was taken to district hospital again for medical examination and then taken back to DySP office, where the questioning was resumed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy bandobast

Heavy bandobast has been put in place around the office of the DySP as a precautionary measure. However, the solid barricading around the DySP office is creating hardships for the general public, who are facing difficulty in visiting the office of Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga, which is adjacent to it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mutt gets new administrator

Meanwhile, in a related development, former judge S.B. Vastramathad has taken charge as the new administrator of the Brihan Mutt. The earlier administrator and former MLA S.K. Basavarajan was dismissed from the post by the Mutt, accusing him of conspiring against the seer and defaming the mutt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
sexual assault & rape
crime, law and justice
religious leader

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app