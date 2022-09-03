Police continue questioning of Karnataka seer Murugha Sharanaru in Chitradurga

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was denied permission to proceed to Bengaluru for treatment and remanded to police custody on Friday

After being granted custody of the seer by the court, the police took him for medical examination at the district hospital before taking him to the DySP office on Friday evening where he was questioned till midnight. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief pontiff of Brihan Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was denied permission to proceed to Bengaluru for treatment and remanded in police custody on Friday, is being questioned by the police at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

According to sources, Investigating Officer Anilkumar and his team have continued interrogation of the seer in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case. After being granted custody of the seer by the court, the police took him for medical examination at the district hospital before taking him to the DySP office on Friday evening. He was questioned till midnight, sources said.

On Saturday afternoon, the seer was taken to district hospital again for medical examination and then taken back to DySP office, where the questioning was resumed.

Heavy bandobast

Heavy bandobast has been put in place around the office of the DySP as a precautionary measure. However, the solid barricading around the DySP office is creating hardships for the general public, who are facing difficulty in visiting the office of Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga, which is adjacent to it.

Mutt gets new administrator

Meanwhile, in a related development, former judge S.B. Vastramathad has taken charge as the new administrator of the Brihan Mutt. The earlier administrator and former MLA S.K. Basavarajan was dismissed from the post by the Mutt, accusing him of conspiring against the seer and defaming the mutt.