Police constables’ hardship allowance doubled

The State government has issued orders hiking ‘hardship allowance’ for police constables from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 a month.

A Government Order (GO) was issued in this regard on Wednesday. While constables were given hardship allowance of ₹1,000 through a GO in November 2016, the 6th Pay Commission for State government employees recommended continuation of the allowance. The JD(S)-Congress coalition had announced an enhancement to ₹2,000 in the 2019-2020 budget presented by Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy.

The GO will come into force on July 1.

The hike in allowance comes at a time when police personnel have been complaining about inordinate delay in implementing the report of ADGP Raghavendra Auradkar that recommends pay hikes to police personnel.

Incidentally, Mr. Kumaraswamy had held talks with senior police department officials and Finance Department officials last week when he asked the police to give a detailed proposal on the wage hike in Police, Home, Prisons and Fire departments. He has promised to take a decision after consulting the Finance Department.