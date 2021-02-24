Karnataka

Police constable suspended in Hassan

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda has suspended Somashekhar, a police constable, on the charges of having associations with an accused wanted in many crimes. Somashekhar was attached to the CEN police station in Hassan city.

Recently, the Pension Mohalla police in the city received a complaint that a sports utility vehicle was stolen. The police conducted a raid on a house at B. Katihalli that belonged to one Manjunath. During the search operation, they found a huge stock of sandalwood.

“The accused is still absconding. We have seized the sandalwood, said to be worth over ₹3 crore. We have to ascertain the exact value with the help of forest officials,” said Mr. Gowda at a press conference on Wednesday.

Answering a question on the relationship between the accused and a constable, he said that based on allegations against the police constable, he had been suspended. However, he refused to share more information. “We are investigating the case and once it is over, I will share information with the media,” he said.

It is said that the constable had taken money from Manjunath on the promise of helping/protecting him in the investigation into the cases pending against him.

