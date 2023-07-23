Police constable saves woman

July 23, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

A traffic police constable jumped into the Kote Kere and saved a drowning woman in Belagavi on Saturday.

Kashinath Eragar, on duty at a traffic junction near Lakeview Hospital, saved the life of 44-year-old Shivaleela, who had jumped into the lake, as she was feeling dejected.

Some onlookers saw that the woman had jumped and called Eragar who was managing traffic at the intersection.

The woman hailed from Bailwad village. He rushed to the lake, climbed the five feet tall barricade around it and jumped inside. He caught hold of the woman by her shoulders and brought her ashore.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa has applauded the constable’s act of bravery.

The constable has displayed such acts of bravery in the past too. It is a matter of pride for Belagavi Police, the Police Commissioner said. His name will be recommended for an award at the State level, he added, while announcing a cash award of ₹5,000 for the constable.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)