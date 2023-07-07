ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable refutes allegation that he tried to end his life due to harassment by seniors

July 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Bheema Naik’s allegations against senior officers is nowhere connected to me: Chandrakant

The Hindu Bureau

Police constable Bheema Naik’s video, which went viral on Thursday, in which he expressed about harassment by senior officers and also held officials responsible for constable Chandrakant’s attempt to end his life, took a new turn after Mr. Chandrakant released a video clarifying that he was admitted to hospital following ill health and refuted the allegations that he tried to end his life by consuming poison.

Mr. Chandrakant, who was not available to the media the whole day, released a video from the hospital at 9 p.m. saying, “Neither was I harassed by my senior officers, nor did I try to end my life as claimed by Mr. Naik in the video footage. The allegations made by Mr. Naik against the senior officers are false. Our officers support and encourage each one of us.”

He also clarified that he was transferred from the traffic police station–I in Kalaburagi city to Farhatabad police station recently on July 3. I met Police Commissioner R. Chetan and requested to revoke his transfer order as it was inconvenient for him to relocate at the moment, Mr. Chandrakant added.

