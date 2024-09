A police constable attached to the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Siddappa Godihaal lost ₹1.75 lakh after his mobile phone was hacked.

According to a complaint lodged with Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police in Kalaburagi, the constable’s phone was hacked through an Android Package Kit (APK) file to disrupt applications in order to forward the text message to another number.

The cyber fraudsters transferred a sum of ₹1.75 lakh from the victim’s bank account to their bank account phase-wise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.