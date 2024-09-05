Police constable loses ₹1.75 lakh from bank account after his phone is hacked

A police constable attached to the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Siddappa Godihaal lost ₹1.75 lakh after his mobile phone was hacked.

According to a complaint lodged with Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police in Kalaburagi, the constable’s phone was hacked through an Android Package Kit (APK) file to disrupt applications in order to forward the text message to another number.

The cyber fraudsters transferred a sum of ₹1.75 lakh from the victim’s bank account to their bank account phase-wise.