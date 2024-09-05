GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police constable loses ₹1.75 lakh from bank account after his phone is hacked

Published - September 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Siddappa Godihaal lost ₹1.75 lakh after his mobile phone was hacked.

According to a complaint lodged with Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police in Kalaburagi, the constable’s phone was hacked through an Android Package Kit (APK) file to disrupt applications in order to forward the text message to another number.

The cyber fraudsters transferred a sum of ₹1.75 lakh from the victim’s bank account to their bank account phase-wise.

Published - September 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST

