Police constable held for killing infant son

September 25, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable has been arrested on the charge of throwing his four-month-old son to death.

Basappa Balabanki of Duradundi village is attached to the Sambra Police Station.

His wife Lakshmi had delivered a child in her mother’s place in Chinchali village of the district.

Basappa Balabanki went to her place on Wednesday last. The husband and wife quarreled when he insisted that he will take the child to a temple fair in Duradudi.

And, Basappa Balabanki lost his temper and threw the infant to the ground, killing him. The child suffered grievous injury and died in a few moments, the police said.

Basappa Balabanki ran away but was traced and caught by officers of the Kudachi Police Station. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, sources said that the process to suspend the constable has been initiated.

