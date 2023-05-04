ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable found dead on the terrace of Tahsildar office building in Chittapur

May 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to Chittapur Police Station ended his life by shooting himself with his official weapon (a .303 rifle) on the terrace of the Tahsildar office building in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district in the early hours on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased constable, identified as Mallikarjun, a native of Shahabad town, was posted in the Chittapur Police Station.

Mallikarjun, who was deployed on patrolling duty on Wednesday night, went to the terrace of the Tahsildar office building asking the other police constables to wait for him. When he did not return,, his colleagues assumed that he might have slept on the terrace.

The incident came to light only on Thursday morning, when street sweepers found the constable’s body with the assault rifle next to him. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2.30 a.m.

According to the police, the deceased shot himself in the neck and the bullet exited from his head. The police are yet to ascertain the reason for the constable’s extreme step.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

