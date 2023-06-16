HamberMenu
Police constable crushed to death by tractor transporting illegally-mined sand in Karnataka

The driver has been caught and an inquiry was ordered into the incident

June 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a truck engaged in illegal transportation of sand.

A representational photo of a truck engaged in illegal transportation of sand.

A police head constable was crushed to death with a tractor near Hulloor check post in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on June 15. The tractor was being driven by Siddappa Karchagi who was allegedly transporting illegally extracted sand. Siddappa has been arrested.

The deceased is Mayur Chavan, 51, who was attached to Nelogi police station in Jewargi taluk. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and his wife.

Mayur and his colleague Pramod (also a head constable) had chased the tractor for some distance, but Siddappa, instead of surrendering to the police, ran over their bike, which resulted in the death of Mayur while Pramod sufferred serious injuries.

Siddappa allegedly detached the trailer filled with sand, and fled from the spot in the tractor. He was arrested later.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant visited the spot of the crime. Ms. Pant told mediapersons that there were several complaints of illegal sand mining near Hulloor. The two head constables were on patrolling duty to control illegal sand mining.

“We will ensure that strict action is taken against the accused. Police cannot fight the sand mafia single-handedly. We require support of the local people. The Deputy Commissioner has promised to provide a coordination team to curb illegal sand mining activity in the district,” she added.

Shivakant Chavan, elder brother of Mayur Chavan, demanded compensation to the family, and a government job for the son of the deceased.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has directed the district police to take strict action against illegal sand mining. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Mr. Kharge assured compensation to the bereaved family from the State Government.

