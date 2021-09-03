Karnataka

Police constable arrested on rape charge

The accused is a constable in the District Armed Reserce police force in Yadgir.  

Yadgir women police arrested a constable on a rape charge on September 2 and produced him in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the first information report (FIR), Gurappa, a constable in District Armed Reserce police force, had allegedly been raping the complainant over the past one year by threatening to foist a false case on her and her family.

The complaint further states that the accused became acquainted with her a year ago. He began to visit her house when she was alone, and allegedly raped her. The accused had gone to the victim's house on September 1 and allegedly raped her, according to the complaint.

The husband of the victim and other relatives came to know through the children of the woman. They lodged a complaint at Yadgir woman police station. After the complaint was registered, police arrested the accused.

A case was registered in the woman police station in Yadgir.


