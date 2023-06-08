Police conduct surprise checks on houses of rowdies

June 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a crackdown on anti-social elements, the city police conducted surprise checks on over 1,300 houses belonging to rowdies in the city on Thursday.

The raids began early morning and continued for five hours. The special drive was part of the preventive action and check on rowdies who were recently released on bail. The police had earlier arrested them and sent them to judicial custody ahead of the elections. However, soon after they were released, the raids were carried out to check on their activities, a senior police officer said.

During the raids, the rowdies were interrogated to ascertain their profession, source of income, and their activities. The police also recovered marijuana and lethal weapons. A total of two cases under Arms Act and three cases under NDPS have been booked against the accused, who have been arrested, the police said.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, soon after taking over as police chief recently, had called a meeting and directed the jurisdictional police officials to keep a tab on rowdy activities.

