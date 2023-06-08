ADVERTISEMENT

Police conduct surprise checks on houses of rowdies

June 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a crackdown on anti-social elements, the city police conducted surprise checks on over 1,300 houses belonging to rowdies in the city on Thursday.

The raids began early morning and continued for five hours. The special drive was part of the preventive action and check on rowdies who were recently released on bail. The police had earlier arrested them and sent them to judicial custody ahead of the elections. However, soon after they were released, the raids were carried out to check on their activities, a senior police officer said.

During the raids, the rowdies were interrogated to ascertain their profession, source of income, and their activities. The police also recovered marijuana and lethal weapons. A total of two cases under Arms Act and three cases under NDPS have been booked against the accused, who have been arrested, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, soon after taking over as police chief recently, had called a meeting and directed the jurisdictional police officials to keep a tab on rowdy activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US