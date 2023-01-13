Police conduct raid, rescue cattle in Shivamogga

January 13, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Police, on Friday, conducted a raid on a slaughterhouse in Sulebailu in Tunga Naga police station limits, and rescued nine cattle kept for slaughtering. The police also found seven cattle slaughtered at the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid along with officers of Shivamogga City Corporation. The rescued cattle have been shifted to a goshala..

G.K.Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, told the media that Abdul Ajeez was running the slaughterhouse. The Tunga Nagar Police had booked a case against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Teams of police officials had been formed to arrest the accused, he added.