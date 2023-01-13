HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police conduct raid, rescue cattle in Shivamogga

January 13, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Police, on Friday, conducted a raid on a slaughterhouse in Sulebailu in Tunga Naga police station limits, and rescued nine cattle kept for slaughtering. The police also found seven cattle slaughtered at the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid along with officers of Shivamogga City Corporation. The rescued cattle have been shifted to a goshala..

G.K.Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, told the media that Abdul Ajeez was running the slaughterhouse. The Tunga Nagar Police had booked a case against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. Teams of police officials had been formed to arrest the accused, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.