Police conduct cricket tourney at Ragigudda in Shivamogga

January 24, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district police organized a two-day tennis ball cricket tourney – Republic Day Cup – for the residents of Ragigudda locality in the city, beginning on Wednesday.

The locality witnessed violence during the Id Milad procession on September 30, 2023. Following the incident, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders in the locality for several days.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, who inaugurated the tourney, said that the cricket tourney was being organised by the department to bring youths of the locality together and promote brotherhood and harmony among the residents. “Sports activities help spread harmony and brotherhood. I wish people in the locality and in the neighbourhood a peaceful life,” he said.

The officer said he was impressed by the participation of the youths in good numbers in the tourney. “Participation is more important than victory or loss in the event,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, A.G. Kariyappa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh, and others were present.

