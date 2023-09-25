Police complaint against distribution of cookers and iron boxes by Siddaramaiah and Yathindra

September 25, 2023 03:43 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A police complaint has been lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra for allegedly inducing voters of Varuna constituency in Mysuru during the last Assembly elections.

In a complaint to Nanjangud police station on Sunday, A.N. Rangu, resident of Alaguru in T. Narsipura taluk, alleged that Mr. Yathindra revealed at a function of the Madiwala community in Nanjangud on September 15 that Mr. Siddaramaiah had distributed cookers and iron boxes to voters.

He contended that the distribution of cookers and iron boxes to voters constituted a violation of law as it amounted to inducing the voters.

Pointing out that the candidate had not disclosed the financial expenditure arising on account of distribution of the same, the complainant sought a probe into the matter.

