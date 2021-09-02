Police Commissioner rubbishes MLA relative’s charge

KALABURAGI

02 September 2021 19:12 IST

Adil Suleiman says he was beaten up by Y.S. Ravikumar

Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima Islam’s relative Adil Suleiman is said to have been beaten up by Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar late on Wednesday night.

Mr. Ravikumar has, however, rubbished the allegation saying that he did not beat up Suleiman. “I was not present at the spot. It is an absolutely wrong and baseless allegation. Police officials on their routine night rounds might have just issued a warning to him,” the Police Commissioner said on Thursday.

Earlier, addressing presspersons, Suleiman, who is Ms. Islam’s brother-in-law, said that Mr. Ravikumar stopped their vehicle near Haft Gumbad while they were on their way back home and started thrashing him [Suleiman] in front of the MLA.

Advertising

Advertising

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil said that the police have become a puppet in the hands of the BJP leaders. They could have booked him [Suleiman] if he had violated rules, Mr. Patil said and added that the Congress will take it [incident] to its logical end.

“We will write to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and also complain to the State Election Commission,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday took to Twitter and condemned the incident.